A smaller outlet-style shopping center is is planned just off Interstate 49 in Carencro that will bring with it a med spa, hair salon, Marble Slab Creamery and a Great American Cookie Company.
The Center Point Shopping Center, owned by Carencro developer Carrol Castille, will be built on the frontage road east of Interstate 49 between the Gloria Switch Road and Carencro exits. The development is also hoping to attract a bank and a full restaurant, said Mary Morgan Huebner, Castille Investments spokesperson.
Construction should be complete by September, she said.
"Carrol was born and raised in Carencro and has the foresight to know that Lafayette and its businesses, restaurants and housing could only go so far south," she said. "So any entrepreneur would take advantage of the potential in Carencro. People follow business so the more Carrol develops Carencro, the more this area has to offer and the greater opportunity this area will have to grow."
Castille is behind the shopping centers that the Dominos, Subway, La Pizzeria and Tropical Smoothie, but he's also the owner of Courtesy Automotive and Ranch Outlet.
