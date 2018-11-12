Lafayette-based helicopter services company PHI, Inc. reported an increase of more than $18 million in consolidated operating revenue in the third quarter over last year, the company announced Friday

PHI closed Sept. 30 with $168.8 million, up from the $150.2 million in the third quarter of 2017. Much of that came from the company’s oil and gas segment, which reported an increase of $17.6 million, and the recently acquired HNZ offshore business and the company’s legacy international operations.

The company’s oil and gas segment lost $5.8 million in the quarter but was still down from the $6.9 million loss reported one year ago, the company indicated. Part of the decrease came from a cost reduction in the company’s Gulf of Mexico operations.

The company’s Air Medical segment, which some investors have recommended the company sell to reduce its debt, reported a $6.2 million profit in the third quarter, which was down from the $16 million profit a year ago. Much of that was due to employee compensation and decreased transports due primarily to weather.

The company’s air medical segment held steady at $70.2 million for the quarter over last year, while technical services increased by $1.1 million.