A native of Bangladesh who moved to Lafayette in 1983 to study engineering at the University of Southwestern Louisiana, restaurant owner Ema Haq fell in love with the people and region and never considered leaving.
Well-known for both his culinary skills and philanthropic endeavors, Haq's told his heartwarming story to Jan Swift as part of the Discover Lafayette podcast. He is beloved man who is grateful to be an American.
Ema’s first job was as a pot washer at USL, and he moved up the ranks by waiting tables, bartending and finally learning how to cook by working in restaurant kitchens. He was so inexperienced as a cook that he didn’t know how to cook rice despite coming from a country in which people ate it at least twice a day.
Ema graduated in mechanical engineering from USL, but his career shifted to food. He opened Bailey’s Seafood & Grill, 5520 Johnston St., on Oct. 2, 1993. In the years since, he has been recognized as one of Louisiana’s top chefs and honored with over 30 culinary awards including the Louisiana Restaurant Association “Restaurateur of the Year” award and a “Best in Show” award from the Louisiana Gold Culinary Classic.
