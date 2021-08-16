The Downtown Taco Takedown is the marathon all you Taco Tuesday fans have been training for.
The competition, which kicked off Sunday and continues through Sept. 19, features everything from the classic fish taco and breakfast taco to a healthy taco bowl and an indulgent taco pizza.
"It's a fun competition, and we invite everyone to join us in tasting these," said Jamie Hebert, director of programming and engagement for Downtown Lafayette Unlimited. "We need to visit and support these restaurants now more than ever."
The Taco Takedown will feature 16 downtown businesses. It's the third event in the Downtown Snackdown series, which was inspired after the pandemic unexpectedly shut down restaurants and bars last spring.
In addition to drumming up business when foot traffic was limited, it also served as a fundraiser for Downtown Lafayette Unlimited, the nonprofit that helps to fund the Downtown Development Authority.
The June competition was all about fried chicken sandwiches, and the November competition was all about burgers.
Tacos seemed like a natural choice this time.
"We had a bit of a brainstorming session with the restaurants themselves," Hebert said. "Tacos were an idea we brought up, and they thought it was a great one. We have some others in the vault we might do later."
The goal for the Downtown Taco Takedown is to raise $10,000 for Downtown Lafayette Unlimited. The businesses donate $1 from each taco plate sold to the downtown organization.
It's a bit of a lofty goal, considering the Downtown Chicken Sandwich Snackdown and Battle Burger Royale raised a combined $10,000, but it's one the organizers say is realistic.
"We've got our bearings after we had a chance to try it out last year," Hebert said. "Now that interest has been building from the last two and we have support from sponsors, we're ready."
Here's a look at the menu:
Agave Cantina Downtown: Fish Taco: 3 fillets of Tilapia grilled or fried, your choice of soft or crispy taco brush with chipotle mayo topped with lettuce pico de gallo and jalapeños served with Spanish rice and refried beans
Black Café: 2 Little Piggies: Tender seared pork, pickled jalapeno slaw, avocado, creamy jalapeno ranch or pepper jelly sauce
Central Pizza: The Ancho Business: Ancho tomato sauce, mozzarella, al pastor marinated pork, radish, queso fresco, chipotle crema, cilantro, and pineapple
Grocery Tavern & Delicatessen: Risk it for the Brisket: In-house 12 hour smoked brisket, prickly pear salsa, lime-cumin sour cream, pickled onion, fresh cilantro
Handy Stop Market & Cafe: Taco-bout Healthy!: A nutrient-rich taco salad with a quinoa and edamame base, added taco fixings and topped with a special salsa
Hideaway on Lee: Let’s Taco ’bout Love: We took our Mexicali love burger and turned it into a taco. Sautéed large gulf shrimp, house-made pico, avocado, secret sauce drizzle, served on white corn tortillas
Johnson’s Boucaniere: Cuban Pulled Pork Taco: Johnson’s will start out cutting the Pork Shoulder into small slabs and will combine oregano, cumin, garlic, orange juice as well as other spices and herbs and other ingredients and braise for 8-10 hours to create our take on a Cuban pulled pork taco. We will top the tacos with diced onions and cilantro. We will also serve with a homemade Guasacaca Sauce inspired by Julieta Mesa (former owner of Gaumas).
La Carreta: Quesabirria: Birria and cheese taco
Luna Bar & Grill: Voodoo Tuna Tacos: Tuna, avocado, red cabbage, sliced jalapenos, cilantro, supernova sauce, Zapp’s voodoo chip crunch served on a blue corn tortilla
Pamplona Tapas: The Handsome Taco: Zaatar braised lamp with tzatziki, cojita, pickled onions, and dill
Pat’s Downtown: Taco Salad: Coming Soon
Pop’s Poboys: HOT HOT TACO: Nashville style HOT fried chicken, dill pickles, green onion buttermilk ranch, crunchy corn tortilla shell!
Reve Coffee Roasters: Rêveggie Taco: chipotle roasted sweet potatoes, Parish Rêve Coffee Stout stewed black beans, roasted corn, sliced red onion and fennel, and avocado lime crema on a flour tortilla
Spoonbill Watering Hole: Chorizo Migas Tacos: Chorizo Migas (eggs scrambled with Chorizo and crispy tortillas) and avocado on corn tortillas with achiote sauce.
Tsunami: Asian Birria Bao Buns: shredded pork shoulder braised in a Vietnamese-inspired spicy soup broth served on toasted bao buns topped with mint, Thai basil, green onions, cilantro, and pickled red onions with a side of spicy soup broth for birria style dipping. Inspired by two Vietnamese dishes; Bun Bo Hue (pronounced Bun Baw Hugh) and Bo Kho (pronounced (Baw Kaw). These two dishes traditionally call for beef, but we are using pork shoulder rather than beef as the featured protein.
Tula Tacos & Amigos: Towanda Taco: fried Green Tomatoes on Ruth’s Ranch Cabbage, topped with Salsa Verde, Queso Fresco & Cilantro
Learn more about the Taco Takedown at downtownlafayette.org/downtown-taco-takedown.