Leadership EXCEL, a joint program between the Acadia Parish Jeff Davis chambers of commerce named 24 participants to its 2020 Class.
Those chosen include Joann T. Blair, Registrar of Voters, Jennings; Jena Bordes, C.J. Prevost Insurance Agency, Rayne; Crystal Broussard, Encore Healthcare and Rehabilitation, Crowley; Nichole Broussard, Kolder, Slaven and Company, Lafayette; Jeff Cavell, Upland Services and Crowley City Council, Lafayette and Crowley; Jennifer Charlie, Darnall, Sikes and Fredrick, Eunice; LeAnn Cormier, Home Bank, Jennings; Carnishia Davis, JD Bank, Jennings; Celeste Donlan, Lafayette; Kyle Gordon, Gator Custom Graphix, Crowley; Brooke Hornsby, Jennings American Legion, Jennings; and Heather LaBouve, The Bank, Iota.
Others are Jessica Landry, Parish Realty, Lafayette; Jerad Langley, Southwind Healthcare and Rehabilitation, Crowley; Debra Leger, Rayne Building and Loan, Rayne; Chuck LeJeune, Church Point Community Development Corp.; Stephanie Martinez-Hernandez, Dugas, Soileau and Breaux, Crowley; Jonathan Murphy, Town of Church Point; Shelly Reiners, Acadia General Hospital, Crowley; Connie Tregle, JD Bank, Jennings; William Vincent Jr., Acadian Ambulance, Lake Charles; Mark Woods, Bank of Commerce, Crowley; Tiffany Young, Acadia-St. Landry Hospital, Church Point; Callie Zaunbrecher, First National Bank of LA, Crowley.
Leadership EXCEL prepares a diverse group of professionals for leadership positions in the community and lays the groundwork for a well-rounded understanding of the community, sparks community involvement, and exposes participants to a variety of community leaders, new opportunities and leadership skills.
The 11-month program begins with a two-day retreat in January and features one class a month that features discussion with community and business leaders, exclusive visits throughout the community and engaging exercises pertinent to the program topics.