A New Iberia electrical contractor has agreed to pay $249,278 in back wages to 117 employees for violating federal overtime and record-keeping requirements.
Ernest P. Breaux Electrical LLC violated the Fair Labor Standards Act when the company incorrectly classified employees as independent contractors and failed to pay them overtime when they exceeded 40-hour work weeks, the U.S. Department of Labor announced Wednesday.
The company also failed to keep accurate payroll records as required by federal law.
Both charges are a result of an investigation by the department’s Wage and Hour Division.
“Employers in the construction industry must pay their employees the wages they have legally earned,” Wage and Hour Division district director Troy Mouton said. “We want to help employers in construction, and in all industries, learn what federal labor laws require so that employees are paid what they have legally earned, and employers can avoid violations and compete on a level playing field.”
The investigation also revealed a worker recruited others to perform labor at construction sites where the employer had contracts to perform electrical services. E.P. Breaux Electrical considered the recruiting employee an independent contractor, but investigators determined he was an employee as were those he recruited.
The company has cooperated with the investigation and agreed to put measures in place to avoid future violations, according to the announcement.
Ernest P. Breaux Electrical, according to its website, employs more than 300 people and is licensed in 11 states. It has been in business for more than 70 years.