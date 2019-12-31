Reggie Dupré is CEO of Lafayette-based Dupré Logistics.
I was born and raised in Opelousas. My dad, Coty, and mom, Wilda, were my biggest influences but also all four of my grandparents and many of my uncles and aunts. I come from a big family, and we were always together. Several coaches were big influences on my life — Johnny Bradley, David Moore, Leon Johnson and Russ Faulkenberry were most important. George Litton, a local businessman, taught me about generosity as he always paid for our meals on away high school football games. He taught me the importance of giving back. Bobby Dupré, my uncle, showed me the importance of hard work and helping other people be successful. My father was most influential when it came to how you treated people. He was a great leader and knew the importance of every one on the team. My wife, Marie, has been the biggest influence on me for the last 50 years. She encourages me during tough times and inspires me with her generosity and love.
I graduated from LSU New Medical School in New Orleans in December 1979 and was planning on becoming a surgeon. My residency was to start in January 1980. I had started two businesses prior to entering med school. We sold one and kept the petroleum marketing business, and it put me and my wife through school in New Orleans. My wife graduated from Tulane in architecture. After graduation, I was uncertain if I wanted to make medicine my career choice so I asked the head of LSU’s surgery program for a six-month leave to consider my future. He gave me the leave and in February 1980 I called and told him I was not coming back and was choosing to make business my career.
I am the luckiest man in the world. My dad has given me opportunities, and his guidance is priceless. I really didn’t know what I wanted to do so I took advantage of the opportunities my dad presented to me. Once in business, my competitive spirit and team focus took over. As my family grew, I knew I had to grow the business to keep up with our needs. Early on, it was very difficult breaking in the ol' boy network. Persistence and hard work are what got us going. We we’re blessed with great people, great bankers — and eventually built up a great customer base. Along the way we’ve had to go through some tough times and overcome some challenges. The people I’ve been fortunate to work with over 45 years have been a tremendous inspiration and a motivating force in my life. Working with my team members to set and accomplish goals and to see us all grow is the most rewarding part of being in business.
2019 was a record revenue year for Dupré Logistics. In 2015, we decided to diversify from an energy-focused service company to a logistics company focused on chemicals, industrial gases, automotive and consumer retail. We still support the oil and gas sector with our downstream EDS business and our midstream crude oil transport business. In 2019, our revenue growth came from outside the oil and gas market as we followed our plan of diversification. Today our energy businesses in total make up less than 30% of our revenue base. West Texas is a challenging a market to operate in. Most people who work in West Texas do not live there. The Permian Basin is geographically large with very little support infrastructure. Our team has pulled together to meet the challenges of west Texas, but it is extremely difficult.
More professional truck drivers retired in 2019 than entered the workforce. Like many other professions, we have an aging workforce. The average age of truck drivers across America is over 50 years old. We need an influx of young talent in our industry. We need to pay more, offer top notch benefits and keep our equipment well-maintained. We need to make sure we have a culture that values safety and values our people. At Dupré, we try to make our company the ideal place to work for the best logistics professionals. We believe it’s our responsibility to make our industry and our company a great place to work. At the end of the day, I believe a good culture attracts good, young people more than anything else.
Women are an important and growing aspect of our team. Women are filling all roles here at Dupré. Women are creative, collaborative, smart and hard-working. We really aren’t doing anything different to attract women — just giving them an opportunity. Lots of them are taking full advantage, rising up as managers and leaders. We count on women as a significant part of our future workforce and leadership team.