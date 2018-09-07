Almost 100 women attended the second of the Broussard Chamber of Commerce's Women in Business breakfasts Thursday and set their focus on learning how they can balance their work life with their personal life.
Speakers Yvette Quantz and Anne Falgout, along with master of ceremonies Skyra Rideaux, spoke on how they achieved, or still sought to achieve, a balance in their lives.
"Our goal should be to find that balance because if we're off balance, then if not only affects us emotionally, but it also negatively affects our physical health through stress and unhealthy eating habits to try to cope with that stress," Quantz said.
Falgout gave her three keys on what she said was the best way to chase balance, although she said you can only chase balance as it is like a unicorn — known but never found.
"Identify your values, get comfortable with saying no and focus on proportions," Falgout said. "That's how you can get on a path to balance."
The final Women in Business breakfast will be Nov. 15. For tickets, visit broussardchamber.net or call 337-837-6001.