Acadian Companies recognized 36 longtime employee-owners during its annual meeting Oct. 20.

Twenty were honored for 30 years of services, 11 for 35 years, four for 40 years and one, fleet Maintenance Supervisor Joe Borel, was honored for 45 years.

Recognition for 40 years of service was given to:

  • Joey Boss, Central Louisiana paramedic
  • Ken Endsley, documentation compliance manager
  • Dwain Meche, community relations supervisor
  • Jon Scott, Air Med dispatcher

Recognition for 35 years of service were given to:

  • Debby Bowers, accounting clerk
  • Carla Champagne, Acadian Client Services billing specialist
  • Leroy Cormier, fleet maintenance body shop technician
  • Mark Dupont, St. Landry Parish paramedic
  • Mark Fryou, director of quality improvement
  • Julie Greco, risk management contracts manager
  • Kent Guidry, director of risk management
  • Pamela Hebert, Acadian Client Services billing specialist
  • Brent Hollier, electronic technology supervisor
  • Kay Ogniben, fleet maintenance coordinator
  • René Venable, dispatch alternate operations supervisor

Recognition for 30 years of service went to:

  • Judy Abshire, dispatch operations supervisor
  • Julie Benoit, IT administrative assistant
  • Richard Cormier, flight paramedic
  • Marc Creswell, Air Med operations manager
  • Tony Dupre, Evangeline Parish paramedic
  • Bill Gerard, Hub City operations supervisor
  • Charlet Joshua, Ascension Parish EMT
  • Harold Lazare, fleet maintenance coordinator
  • Tim McKnight, Lake Charles flight paramedic
  • Mark McLean, Acadian Transport Assistance Center specialist
  • Mona Miller, Acadian Client Services billing specialist
  • Raymond Mouton, dispatcher
  • Daniel O’Callaghan, Baton Rouge flight paramedic
  • Brent Pellegrin, Terrebonne Parish paramedic
  • Richard Pellerin, electronic patient care report coordinator
  • Robert Pendarvis, Livingston Parish EMT
  • Henry Rivet, Safety Management Systems case management team leader
  • David Roy, dispatcher
  • Michael Sonnier, air services vice president
  • Will Weaver, SMS remote paramedic

Adam Daigle

