Acadian Companies recognized 36 longtime employee-owners during its annual meeting Oct. 20.
Twenty were honored for 30 years of services, 11 for 35 years, four for 40 years and one, fleet Maintenance Supervisor Joe Borel, was honored for 45 years.
Recognition for 40 years of service was given to:
- Joey Boss, Central Louisiana paramedic
- Ken Endsley, documentation compliance manager
- Dwain Meche, community relations supervisor
- Jon Scott, Air Med dispatcher
Recognition for 35 years of service were given to:
- Debby Bowers, accounting clerk
- Carla Champagne, Acadian Client Services billing specialist
- Leroy Cormier, fleet maintenance body shop technician
- Mark Dupont, St. Landry Parish paramedic
- Mark Fryou, director of quality improvement
- Julie Greco, risk management contracts manager
- Kent Guidry, director of risk management
- Pamela Hebert, Acadian Client Services billing specialist
- Brent Hollier, electronic technology supervisor
- Kay Ogniben, fleet maintenance coordinator
- René Venable, dispatch alternate operations supervisor
Recognition for 30 years of service went to:
- Judy Abshire, dispatch operations supervisor
- Julie Benoit, IT administrative assistant
- Richard Cormier, flight paramedic
- Marc Creswell, Air Med operations manager
- Tony Dupre, Evangeline Parish paramedic
- Bill Gerard, Hub City operations supervisor
- Charlet Joshua, Ascension Parish EMT
- Harold Lazare, fleet maintenance coordinator
- Tim McKnight, Lake Charles flight paramedic
- Mark McLean, Acadian Transport Assistance Center specialist
- Mona Miller, Acadian Client Services billing specialist
- Raymond Mouton, dispatcher
- Daniel O’Callaghan, Baton Rouge flight paramedic
- Brent Pellegrin, Terrebonne Parish paramedic
- Richard Pellerin, electronic patient care report coordinator
- Robert Pendarvis, Livingston Parish EMT
- Henry Rivet, Safety Management Systems case management team leader
- David Roy, dispatcher
- Michael Sonnier, air services vice president
- Will Weaver, SMS remote paramedic
Acadiana Business Today: Baton Rouge jobs recovery in September mirrors statewide data; see where NOLA, Lafayette stand
The jobs recovery in the capital region through September fell in line with the state's minor improvement compared to August, but was still do…
Keys Outpatient Behavioral Health Center of New Iberia is the winner of the first Opportunity Zone PitchFest 2020 competition Wednesday at the…
Baton Rouge-based home health and hospice company Amedisys posted third-quarter earnings of $72 million, or $2.16 per share, compared to $34.1…
Acadian Companies recognized 36 longtime employee-owners during its annual meeting Oct. 20.
Employees say new Bayou Vermilion District board members targeting Vermilionville over George Floyd support
The Bayou Vermilion District Board voted Tuesday to authorize a second audit, without knowing the cost, from the same Metairie firm that condu…
Lafayette Parish officials want voters to rededicate a parishwide property tax approved for arts, culture and recreation in 2017 to fire prote…