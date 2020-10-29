Acadian Companies recognized 36 longtime employee-owners during its annual meeting Oct. 20.

Twenty were honored for 30 years of services, 11 for 35 years, four for 40 years and one, fleet Maintenance Supervisor Joe Borel, was honored for 45 years.

Recognition for 40 years of service was given to:

Joey Boss, Central Louisiana paramedic

Ken Endsley, documentation compliance manager

Dwain Meche, community relations supervisor

Jon Scott, Air Med dispatcher

Recognition for 35 years of service were given to:

Debby Bowers, accounting clerk

Carla Champagne, Acadian Client Services billing specialist

Leroy Cormier, fleet maintenance body shop technician

Mark Dupont, St. Landry Parish paramedic

Mark Fryou, director of quality improvement

Julie Greco, risk management contracts manager

Kent Guidry, director of risk management

Pamela Hebert, Acadian Client Services billing specialist

Brent Hollier, electronic technology supervisor

Kay Ogniben, fleet maintenance coordinator

René Venable, dispatch alternate operations supervisor

Recognition for 30 years of service went to: