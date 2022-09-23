An offshore drilling company’s Lafayette office was the subject of a raid by federal investigators recently as part of a probe into an offshore oil spill, multiple news outlets reported.
Investigators with the U.S. Department of the Interior and the Environmental Protection Agency searched the office of QuarterNorth Energy LLC, 2014 W. Pinhook Road, Suite 800, for materials related to the leaking well in the Gulf of Mexico, according to a Bloomberg report citing unnamed sources.
The leaking well off the southeast Louisiana coast is owned by QuarterNorth’s predecessor, Fieldwood Energy LLC, and the spill may have violated a promise of good behavior that Fieldwood signed with federal prosecutors last year in response to previous pollution incidents, Bloomberg reported.
Fieldwood officials agreed to a $2 million fine and promised to conduct activities in a safe and workmanlike manner in exchange for the U.S. Attorney’s office agreeing not to prosecute the company or any of its officers related to spills in the Gulf in 2015 and 2018.
An alignment pin plug on a QuarterNorth well was found to be leaking gas in January, but it was not immediately reported to federal officials, the report indicated. Instead representatives there bled pressure from the well at least once a day to prevent gas from leaking while a contractor unsuccessfully tried to intervene.
QuarterNorth officials did not respond to multiple requests for comment, Bloomberg reported.