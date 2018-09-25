Mary Alice and Leonard Fontenot are the recipient of the 2018 Leaders In Philanthropy award for Evangeline Parish, the Community Foundation of Acadiana and Hancock Whitney Bank announced.
The Fontenots, who will be recognized during a Nov. 15 awards luncheon at the Cajundome Convention Center, have served their community with time, talent and generous contributions.
Mary’s past activities have included choir, both singing and playing the organ, and lector, abnd eonard has served on the church council, performed eucharistic minister duties and lector duties and brings communion to the homebound. He is a member of the Eunice Players Theater and a member of the Manship Theater. Leonard is the former vicar coordinator for the Bishops Services Appeal, a member and adviser for Central Louisiana Community Foundation and also serves on the Evangeline Parish Foundation.
“The Foundation itself will only give to the community," he said. "This parish is in need of help, and we have a diverse group of members that can cater to a diverse group of needs."
The Fontenots have donated to Sacred Heart Church of Ville Platte, Catholic Diocese of Lafayette, Sacred Heart School Foundation, the Rotary Foundation, The Evangeline Parish Foundation, and the Ville Platte Rotary Club. They are currently supporting members of two theater groups and the Community Foundation of Central Louisiana.
"God has blessed us and we need to return those blessings by helping others," said Mary.
Leonard is a retired CLECO employee while Mary is a retired science school teacher. They have been active members in both Catholic churches in Ville Platte and currently attend Sacred Heart Catholic Church.