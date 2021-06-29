The Louisiana Entrepreneurship and Economic Development Center at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette's Moody College of Business is partnering with the Evangeline Chamber of Commerce to host a six-week business program.
Accelerate Evangeline, a startup and small business program will begin next month and include six weekly sessions that will focus on people and their dreams, ideas and business interests, LEED Center director and UL marketing professor Geoff Stewart said.
Classes are open to anyone in Evangeline Parish who has an idea for a business, wants to turn a side job into a full-time business or an existing business.
Weekly classes will be at 9 a.m.-1 p.m. July 10-Aug. 14 at The Hatchery, 5592 Vidrine Road in Vidrine. Registration is $450, and waivers up to $425 are available.
To register, contact Jonathan Shirley at jshirley@louisiana.edu or 337-456-1810 or click here.