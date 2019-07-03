Lacassine-based distillery Bayou Rum, a Lacassine-based distillery held a grand opening for its $8 million Barrel Library and Event Center last week.

The expanded barrel library will offer the team of master distiller and operations director Jeff Murphy and master blender Reiniel Vicente enough space to house thousands of barrels of premium rums and make way for new innovations in the rum and rum liqueur categories. The distillery team will also host VIP tasting sessions in the barrel library.

The extended event space can host private events, corporate gatherings and weddings and holding more 300 people inside and 300 outside, where there is also a stage and a dance floor.

"We've been fortunate enough to welcome more than 100,000 visitors and rum fans to our distillery since we opened our doors," said Murphy, who, along with Vicente, has been a part of the team since its inception. "Bayou Rum has and always will be about staying true to our Louisiana roots. We wanted to deliver an updated venue and an enhanced experience that would make all Louisianans proud. Reiniel and I cannot wait to fill up that barrel library with more Bayou creations."

The Bayou Rum Distillery is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. Tours include a short film on the inspiration for Bayou Rum, a gallery celebrating Louisiana's historic role as a sugarcane producer, a guided walk through the distillery, a tasting bar and a gift shop.