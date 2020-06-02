The Acadiana Workforce Solutions One-Stop Centers and the Lafayette Economic Development Authority will host a Zoom webinar to help job seekers manage and get the most out of their virtual job search.
How to Successfully Navigate the Virtual Job Search will be at 10 a.m. Friday. Danielle Dayries with DMD & Associates will offer tips on how to navigate the virtual job search process.
"We are excited to partner with LEDA and DMD & Associates to provide helpful tips for job seekers who are navigating a virtual job search," said Shanea Nelson, interim executive director of Acadiana Workforce Solutions One-Stop Centers. "During this time when there are so many virtual platforms for job searches, it is imperative that job seekers are aware of best practices that will enhance their chances for success."
To register, click here.
Acadiana Business Today: Louisiana moving to Phase 2 of coronavirus restrictions; here's what that means; Coronavirus outbreak confirmed at Borden Dairy
Louisiana is loosening its restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus, allowing bars to reopen and expanding the occupancy re…
Multiple employees at the Borden Dairy processing facility in Lafayette have tested posted for coronavirus over the past week, the company con…
Vitalant says it is now testing all blood donations for antibodies to COVID-19.
The Acadiana Workforce Solutions One-Stop Centers and the Lafayette Economic Development Authority will host a Zoom webinar to help job seeker…
Parish, Well serial number, well name, permit date, field name, operator, location
The LAGCOE will hold a webinar for displaced workers in the oil and gas industry at 9 a.m. Thursday.