The Acadiana Workforce Solutions One-Stop Centers and the Lafayette Economic Development Authority will host a Zoom webinar to help job seekers manage and get the most out of their virtual job search.

How to Successfully Navigate the Virtual Job Search will be at 10 a.m. Friday. Danielle Dayries with DMD & Associates will offer tips on how to navigate the virtual job search process.

"We are excited to partner with LEDA and DMD & Associates to provide helpful tips for job seekers who are navigating a virtual job search," said Shanea Nelson, interim executive director of Acadiana Workforce Solutions One-Stop Centers. "During this time when there are so many virtual platforms for job searches, it is imperative that job seekers are aware of best practices that will enhance their chances for success."

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

To register, click here.