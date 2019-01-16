A Kentucky company that specializes in affordable housing will soon begin construction on a 192-unit apartment complex in north Lafayette.
LDG Development announced on Wednesday n plans for the $32 million Brooke Pointe apartments, which will cover 13.1 acres at 504 N. Pierce St. behind Walmart west of the Evangeline Thruway.
The complex will feature a clubhouse, pool, walking paths, a playground, a fitness center and other features.
“The addition of Brook Pointe to our community will help ensure more working families have access to high quality housing that anyone would be proud to call home,” said city-parish councilman Patrick Lewis. “Once Brook Pointe is complete, I believe this development will serve as a visible and important reminder of the leadership role city government can play in helping to improve the lives of families it serves.”
LDG Development bills itself as the country’s largest developer of affordable housing. It has built the Village Du Lac, near the intersection of East Pinhook Road and Carmel Drive, and seven other properties in Louisiana, according to its website.
LDG has created almost 11,000 units of affordable housing for seniors and families across the country.
Chris Dischinger, co-founder and principal of LDG, said he believes Lafayette and other cities that are working to address the affordable housing shortage are well positioned for future growth.
“Increasingly, cities are beginning to recognize that a variety of housing options that can meet the diverse needs of residents is essential to attracting the workforce needed to support a community’s long- and short- term economic development goals,” Dischinger said. “The leadership and commitment Councilman Lewis and others demonstrated throughout the pre-development stages ensured we are able to bring this complex to the Lafayette community.”