Exhibitors for LAGCOE’s “Energy Fest 2022, scheduled for this week, were moving into the Cajundome Convention Center on Monday in preparation for the three-day show, the first for Louisiana Gulf Coast Oil and Exposition here since 2017.
Sara Bourque, executive director, said movers had placed a helicopter inside the Convention Center and on the floor as part of what will be a smaller, more forward-looking meeting that most LAGCOE enthusiasts will remember.
LAGCOE released the Energy Fest schedule Sunday, and it includes a Navy Seal who will talk about leadership, a UL Lafayette professor who will discuss renewable energy and about 100 booths or exhibits, less than a quarter of exhibitors from shows past.
Crowds should be sizable but they won’t approach the throngs that attended in 2015, when 17,000 showed up. Back then, exhibit space was sold on and around the nearby Cajundome and even into the parking lot. It was a different energy industry then.
“I love that we’re different,” said Bourque. “We have something for everybody.”
Exhibitors who’ve signed up are innovative and will have relevant information for attendees. Tickets for the show have moved briskly, Bourque said. Presenters, including the keynote speaker, will present from the exhibition floor so that exhibitors, too, can follow the program.
Bourque said visiting delegations will represent Nigeria, Mexico and the United Kingdom. A large number of attendees from around the world will attend individually.
The event opens from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday with words from LAGCOE Looey — this year’s honoree is Steve Maley of Badger Oil in Lafayette — and the opening of the exhibit floor.
“To say it is an honor is an understatement,” said Maley, who worked his way through the LACGOE hierarchy to chair the show in 2015. “I don’t know for sure but I may be the first of the Baby Boom generation to get the honor.”
Maley said he was “humbled” to follow in the footsteps of energy professionals and pioneers such as Paul Hilliard, chairman of Badger Oil; oilman Bo Ramsay; former Louisiana Oil & Gas Association leader Don Briggs; all the way back to Lyle Cummins, independent oilman and first LAGCOE Looey in 1955.
Carlos Mendez, a former Navy Seal, will be the keynote speaker from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday.
Bourque said Mendez will speak on leadership principles, which are always important to industry leaders. Mark Zappi, UL Lafayette professor, will discuss energy transition and the role of renewables at 1 p.m. Wednesday on the Convention Center’s second floor.
“This is ‘Energy Next’,” Bourque said, “which will inform how renewables will have some synergy with energy now.”
The show closes Friday after the Energy Pitch Challenge. LAGCOE, in partnership with the Opportunity Machine, will connect energy innovation with funding to help develop new products and technologies.
She said presentations will include how to recruit new hires, drive deals and build networks.
“It’s more than an expo,” Bouque said. “It’s an experience.”