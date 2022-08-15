A hotel near the Lafayette Regional Airport has been sold for $18.45 million, records show.
Investors connected to SPI Holdings of Dallas bought the Woodspring Suites Lafayette, 200 Hugh Wallis Road, from Gulf Coast Hotel Management, land records show. It also bought the Lake Charles property at 3202 N. Power Centre Parkway for $15.1 million.
Gulf Coast Hotel Management bought 13 acres in that area in 2015 and built the hotel on the two acres near the railroad tracks. The remaining 11 acres were sold in October to Ronnie White Custom Homes in October for $1.2 million, records show.