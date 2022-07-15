Interior alterations
OFFICE: 3529 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, description, new space for Jackson Hewitt office; applicant, Tamim El Hage; contractor, Thomson Brothers; $100,000.
TECH: 2905 NW Evangeline Thruway, Suite A-1, description, update to existing wireless facility; applicant, Dish Wireless Network; contractor, MASTEC Network Solutions; $30,000.
OTHER: 1800 W. Pinhook Road, description, restroom upgrade at Enterprise Rent-A-Car; applicant, Huannle Design-Built; contractor, L. Michaud Construction; $29,000.
OTHER: 303 Rue Louis XIV, description, lobby renovation and elevator installation; applicant, D+B Architecture; contractor, Thomson Brothers; $75,000.
TECH: 339 Kaliste Saloom Road, Suite A, description, AT&T small cell colocation on LUS street pole; applicant and contractor, MASTEC Network Solutions; $0.
OFFICE: 306 S. Buchanan St., description, roof repairs; applicant, Pauline Hebert; contractor, owner; $6,870.
APARTMENTS: 505 Scottsdale St., Units A-D, applicant, Ile Des Cannes; contractor, self; $15,000.
Commercial demolition
RETAIL: 101 Kaliste Saloom Road, description, interior demo; applicant, Max Langlinais; contractor, owner; $7,000.
RESTAURANT: 3905 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, description, interior demo of former Chili’s location; applicant, Zulay Martinez; contractor, owner, $2,000.
New commercial
None filed.
New residential
514 Credeur Road, Scott: homeowner, $212,220.
103 Medalist Ave.: homeowner, $306,540.
113 Matthieu St.: Reliance Real Estate Group, $107,640.
212 Crescent View Lane, Duson: DSLD, $183,510.
210 Crescent View Lane, Duson: DSLD, $201,150.
208 Crescent View Lane, Duson: DSLD, $197,460.
219 Wild Cherry Lane: DSLD, $199,080.
217 Wild Cherry Lane: DSLD, $230,850.
216 Wild Cherry Lane: DSLD, $237,060.
218 Wild Cherry Lane: DSLD, $216,450.
104 S. Refinery St.: Castle Row Construction, $157,050.
123 Still Lake Drive, Duson: DR Horton, $209,700.
117 Still Lake Drive, Duson: DR Horton, $240,480.
115 Still Lake Drive, Duson: DR Horton, $201,600.
218 Gunter Grass Court: Heritage Home Builders, $600,390.
103 Fallow Lane, Broussard: Willie Edwin Regan Tatford, no value listed.
107 Carriage Lakes Drive, Broussard: Willie Edwin Regan Tatford, $565,000.