City officials in Scott will hear a proposal from Southern Lifestyle Development during their monthly city council meeting tonight regarding its plans for a mixed use in the southwest section of the city.
The development is planned for the area bounded by Old Spanish Trail, L Provost Road and the extension or Apollo Road, said Pat Logan, comprehensive plan facilitator for the city of Scott. The development will be similar to River Ranch in Lafayette, Sugar Ridge in Youngsville and other SLD projects that feature commercial and residential uses.
The meeting is at 6 p.m. at Scott City Hall, 125 Lions Club Road.
“I think it’ll be a major impact,” Logan said. “The residential component is the big thing. Once you have rooftops, businesses will follow. I think it will help the local economy and real estate values.”
Tonight's meeting will be the project's first public presentation. One major component, Long noted, will be drainage since that was an area that flooded during the 2016 floods.
Plans so far show drainage will actually improve both at the site and the adjacent properties, he said.
“They’re ready to get started quickly, which has been their history,” Long said.
