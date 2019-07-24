SouthStar Urgent Care will triple the number of urgent care centers it owns by the end of the year, company officials announced this morning.

The Acadiana-based company, which currently has 11 clinics in mostly smaller markets, plans to add eight more locations in 2019 and another 18 in 2020. The announcement comes days after it named a president and chief operating officer and announced founder and COO Clayt Hulin would step aside into an advisory role.

The company will open clinics in Minden, Gramercy, Winnsboro, Springhill, Many, Slidell, Farmerville and Vidalia, a move that is expected to create over 120 jobs. It plans to open 18 more clinics next year, which will create another 250 jobs.

“Our commitment to the state of Louisiana is charged with a sincere passion of making a difference by providing our communities with an exceptional customer experience and developing leaders throughout our team,” said Laura Miller, the new president and COO. “With our leadership team and Shore Capital as partners, we are confident we are positioned well for a successful future as we seek to be the Gulf Coast leader in Urgent Care.”

The move also comes after SouthStar completed a partnership with AHS Walk-In Clinic, 6011 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, in March in a move that allows both companies to strengthen their service offerings and grow their service areas for their patients. SouthStar is also a portfolio company for Chicago-based investment firm Shore Capital Partners.

“This was a natural partnership that we are excited to begin with Hulin Health and Shore Capital Partners,” said Christy Dillane, Founder and President of AHS. “After starting this clinic more than 26 years ago and expanding to our current location, I see the same excellent level of service from Hulin Health. We believe our combined resources and scale will allow us to develop and deliver more highly-innovative, transformative care to our patients. Our staff and patients at AHS are like family, and we strive every day to provide them with the best medical care possible in order to help them live a healthy life.”

Said Ryan Kelley with Shore Capital Partners: “Partnering with the AHS Walk-In Clinic team furthers our mission to provide families throughout Louisiana with access to unmatched convenient, compassionate and high-quality care. We look forward to SouthStar’s continued growth towards becoming the leading urgent care and occupational medicine provider in Louisiana.”

SouthStar currently has clinics in New Iberia, Lafayette, Abbeville, Eunice, Opelousas, Marksville, Youngsville, Oakdale, Ville Platte and Bastrop.