Wine & Design Lafayette, a paint and sip business that was first featured on Shark Tank in 2014, will have a grand opening Jan. 11 at its location at 3524 Kaliste Saloom Road, Unit 302.

Owner Robin Reynolds, who started The Spice and Tea Exchange on St. Louis Street in New Orleans and sold it in 2016, moved to Lafayette seeking to start a new business focused on the creative arts. She said she originally planned on starting a kids after school drama program, but when that didn't pan out, she started on this plan.

"Then I discovered Wine & Design on Facebook and it was just one of those universe things that came at just the right time," she said. "Once you've worked for yourself, you just can't go back to the workforce. So this was perfect."

Wine and Design Lafayette offers options for painting from a library of over 6,000 original paintings to base your work off of to Paint Your Pet sessions to team building exercises at businesses.

Other paint and sip businesses require customers to bring their own alcoholic drinks, but Reynolds has a liquor license and can sell drinks to customers.

The business will offer parties, music, discounted classes and giveaways as part of the grand opening weekend.

The Lafayette location will the first Wine & Design franchise in Louisiana. It has more than 85 locations across the country.