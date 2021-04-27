The Kathleen Babineaux Blanco Public Policy Center at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette is marking publication of its first two public briefs with a pledge to produce more.
Stephen Barnes, director, said the two recently published briefs — "Funding Infrastructure in Louisiana" and "Child Care and the Economy" — fit within the research framework that Blanco discussed with him before her death in 2019. The former governor, an Iberia Parish native, had asked that research be done at the UL center site on issues she held most dear to her: These include education, poverty and economic opportunity, the coast and environment, health care, criminal justice reform and governmental ethics.
The first two briefs provide a template for those that will follow: at least two per year, perhaps more as the center grows. They will be shorter, as these are, just five or six pages, but will contain high-level information. Although these briefs were released early in the 2021 Louisiana Legislature's session, they won’t necessarily address specific legislation but will offer information that will inform lawmakers, decision-makers, policy influencers as well as the broad, voting public.
The childcare brief was crafted by the center and the Policy Institute for Children. The infrastructure brief was done by Barnes and center researchers David Neef and Anna Osland. Barnes said the center has been developing research partners over the last year. It remains based on Abdalla Hall.
“These are not issues that are new to Louisiana,” Barnes said. “We’ve made changes (as a state), but we have zeroed in on these two topics because of renewed interest in bigger changes.”
With that in mind, he said, center researchers do the research and reassess where Louisiana stands on the issues and what must happen. The main goal of the center, though, will involve longer and more detailed policy study.
Briefs will include highlights of the research, conclusions about useful steps and references for more research. All references, he said, will "demonstrate we’ve done our homework" and provide an "easy way to access more information."
He said the center is leveraging the UL Lafayette public information office’s reach, releasing information to media contacts, using social media and its newsletter to get word out when policy briefs are issued.
Eventually, the center will have permanent quarters on the third floor of the Edith Dupre Library at the campus' core.
Barnes said last year the center drew about a million dollars from external sources to support its mission. He said as the center's funding continues to grow, the center will add to its current staff of three. It is seeking two additional researchers now and intends to partner with more faculty members at UL and with think tanks to expand research prowess.
“We are planting seeds now to bear fruit one, two, three years down the road,” he said.