Nearly half of the units in the Greenbriar Condominiums on Doucet Road were sold recently for $3.45 million, records show.
An investor group of Mouton Plantation owner Ravi Daggula along with physicians Robert Autin, Kalyan Veerina and Krishna Nagendran bought the properties at 220 Doucet Road last from the Greenbrier Condominium Partnership last week, according to documents filed with the Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court.
Daggula said the group was interested in the 128-unit development, which first opened in 1983, due to its proximity to Red Lerille’s Health & Raquet Club and the soon-to-be-built Moncus Park.
The group is offering its current vacancies to Lake Charles-area residents displaced by the recent hurricanes, Daggula said.