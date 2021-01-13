Professional NASCAR driver Michel Disdier has added extra horsepower to his racing team — a group of University of Louisiana at Lafayette students.
Disdier, who is from France, chose members of the B.I. Moody III College of Business Administration’s sales program to lead his U.S. sales and marketing efforts this year, including corporate sponsorship management.
Disdier has established himself as a top competitor on several NASCAR circuits, including the Canadian Tire Series and the Camping World Truck Series. His 2021 season will begin when he races in NASCAR’s NextEra Energy 250 event Feb. 12 at the Daytona International Speedway.
“I’m 100% confident that we will do a great job together and get to the checkered flag on the first position,” he said. “I’m always excited to collaborate with young students. They always bring good energy, different views and smart ideas.”
Students on Disdier's sales team include Allison Gaubert, a management major with a concentration in professional sales, and Morgan Boggs, Megan DeJean, and Mackenzie Marze, each marketing majors minoring in professional sales.
Valerie McGehee, a marketing instructor and interim director of the Moody College of Business’ Northwestern Mutual Sales and Research Lab, is the team’s mentor and helps the students coordinate with Disdier’s racing team.
“I am so proud of these students,” she said. “They never hesitated or questioned their ability to take on this work, and they continue to impress me. We have weekly Zoom meetings with Michel to update him on our progress and he has been wonderful to collaborate with.”
Team members said leading sales and marketing efforts for the race car driver will provide invaluable experience. They are also anxious to help Disdier succeed.
Marze, who “loves sports, especially NASCAR,” will oversee sponsorships.
“I have an opportunity to learn how to market, strategize, present, and adapt to a whole new culture and brand,” she said.
DeJean, who will direct sales and social media, is looking forward to “taking everything we have been learning throughout college and putting it into practice for a real client.”
Gaubert, who will direct logistics and media, is excited about collaborating with sales team members “to help Michel reach his goals on the racetrack.”
“We all work so well together and are dedicated to this project,” she said.
Boggs’ role will be promotional marketing and branding.
“I’m most excited to get the chance to see him race,” Boggs said. “I’ve never been to NASCAR, but I always watch it on TV with my dad.”