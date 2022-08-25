Missy Bienvenu Andrade was named president and CEO of the Community Foundation of Acadiana.
Andrade spent five years with the Boys & Girls Clubs, first as CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana and then as chief impact officer for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Louisiana. She has also been vice president of investor relations and development at One Acadiana, overseeing the multi-million dollar campaign that transformed the Greater Lafayette Chamber of Commerce into a regional economic development organization.
“Missy has been a fervent champion of serving more youth in Louisiana,” said Judi Terzotis, board chair for Boys & Girls Clubs in Louisiana. “Her efforts as Chief Impact Officer of Boys & Girls Clubs in Louisiana have been fruitful and have helped elevate the mission of the organization. We are confident she will be equally successful in her new role, and she will be missed.”
The CFA’s purpose is to build legacies and improve communities by connecting generous people to causey care about. Its geographic focus is Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Mary, St. Martin and Vermilion parishes.
Megan Beer Eustis was named senior vice president, director of marketing and communications with MC Bank.
Eustis was the community relations director at IberiaBank for five years and managed nonprofit partnerships and supported market leadership in strategic initiatives. She also worked at the Audubon Nature Institute and now serves on its board.
MC Bank, headquartered in Morgan City, has branch offices in Amelia, Bayou Vista, Houma, Lafayette, New Orleans and Youngsville.