When Kevin Landry bought Café Lola last year, he figured it was popular enough to be replicated around Lafayette.
This summer, a second location will open in the former Cajun Market Donut on 205 Rue Louis XIV. The location is close to large businesses that employ lots of people, including medical buildings, Stuller and River Ranch.
Cafe Lola, which first opened about 20 years ago, offers convenient meals such as sandwiches, soups, salads and burgers. Speed of service, Landry noted, is essential when your customers are mostly business types and medical professionals.
“A lot of business professionals don’t have a lot of time for lunch," he said. "If it’s not in the immediate areas, it's not on the radar. It’s about the location, but it’s more important to have great employees and great service.”
The current location, 1155 Coolidge Blvd. in the Oil Center near Lafayette General Medical Center, dates back to 2003 and was owned by Mark and Jill Balser. Landry, who worked in technology sales and helped with mergers and acquisitions, was trying to help the Balsers find a buyer.
Instead, he bought the business, which has been a longtime staple for medical workers and businesspeople nearby. Landry said he hopes to expand more, possibly having two or three locations in the next five years and as many as 15 in the next decade.
Not much has changed on menu since he bought the location, he said. The new burger patty will be made from wagyu beef, a highly praised beef due to high-fat content and bold flavor. Besides that, he said he felt the menu has worked so well, there was no need to change it.
“They’ve got a lot of competition for burgers in this city,” Landry said.
The new location needed little to prepare it to open, said Landry. A fresh coat of paint, removing a donut display and updating the seating was all that is necessary to get the place up and running.
“We’re going to try to do exactly what we do here,” Landry said, “We’ve got a good name, a good reputation.”