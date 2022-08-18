The 81-room Fairfield Inn & Suites Lafayette South has been sold for a $6.5 million to a Lafayette hotel group.
Gopal’s of Lafayette LLC, a group led by Neal Patel with AAA Hotel Management, bought the select service hotel at 1606 W. Pinhook Road from national hospitality company Highgate, land records show. It was last sold in 2014 for an undisclosed amount.
AAA Hotel Management owns several hotels in Lafayette, including the Best Western Lafayette Inn, 2207 NW Evangeline Thruway, and the Comfort Suites Oil Center, 114 Rue Fernand, along with others in Opelousas and New Iberia.
Patel was part of a group that bought the Staybridge Suites, 129 Kaliste Saloom Road, for $7.1 million in February.