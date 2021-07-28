Home Bancorp Inc., the parent company of Lafayette-based Home Bank, reported second-quarter earnings on Tuesday of $11.4 million, down 4% from the first quarter.
The bank said it had earnings of $1.34 per share.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.20 per share.
The financial holding company posted revenue of $29.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $27.4 million, which missed Street forecasts.
Home Bancorp shares have risen 32% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 45% in the last 12 months.
"The credit quality of our loan portfolio and the economic conditions within our markets continued to strengthen through the second quarter of 2021," said John W. Bordelon, bank chairman, president and CEO. "Since December 31, our nonperforming assets have declined $4.9 million, loans granted relief related to COVID-19 have fallen to less than 1% of total loans, and we have reversed $5.1 million of the allowance for loan losses."