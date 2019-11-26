LHC Group president and chief operating officer Donald Stelly will step down at the end of the years and move into an advisory role, company officials announced.

Chairman and chief executive officer Keith Myers will assume the role of president.

“I sincerely want to thank Keith the board, and my fellow colleagues for their support and encouragement over the past 14 years at LHC Group," Stelley said. "Together we have built a strong and experienced team with industry-leading quality and patient satisfaction scores and a national in-home health care platform. I look forward to continuing to contribute to the success of LHC Group.”

Said Myers: “I appreciate Don’s many contributions to the company and look forward to continuing to work with him in this new role. We have developed a deep bench and one of the strongest clinical and operational teams in the industry with an average of over 25 years of health care experience across our senior management and divisional leadership team.”

The move comes after LHC Group reported its third-quarter profit climbed to $10.9 million, or 61 cents per share, compared to $9.6 million, or 54 cents per share, a year ago.