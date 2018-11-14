Lafayette-based BlackRose Advisors closed its third acquisition in the last three months when it oversaw the deal in which Versa Integrity Group and oil and gas-based inspection company.

Versa, which has an office in Broussard and other cities in south Louisiana, specializes in safety and inspection as well as other services. It acquired Maintenance & Turnaround Resources, which has offices in Texas, North Dakota and Colorado.

Terms were not disclosed.

“This is our fifth deal of the year and our third month in a row with a successful deal closing,” said Ken Miller, BlackRose founding partner. “Our firm is gaining momentum and building awareness through these deals. This success affirms our recent business expansion and continued pursuance of new deals and connections in our industries of expertise.”

Versa offers technical services, nondestructive testing, inspection, heat treatment, and rope access to oil and gas companies and other chemical and manufacturing companies.