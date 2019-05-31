The first Southern Fried Showdown at the Cajun Heartland State Fair this weekend will pit 10 local restaurants to see who will be crowned the purveyor of the best fried food in Lafayette on Saturday.
Cajundome marketing director Casey White said the competition is a way to bring more food vendors outside those that normally come with the midway and also wanted a way to incorporate local restaurants.
"Fairs are pretty notorious for having crazy fried food items," White said. "So we wanted to incorporate that and also bring locals and Cajun inspiration to the food into the mix as well. It's called the Cajun Heartland State Fair after all."
Vendors will sell their items for $5 from noon-8 p.m., and guests will get a "fan favorite coin" that will allow them to cast a vote for their favorite fried food. The winner will be announced between 8 and 9 p.m.
"We're excited to be a member of the Southern Fried Showdown because it showcases local restaurants with their unique styles of cooking and we look forward to participating in the beginning of a great partnership," said Randy Daniel, POUR's director of operations.
Participants include:
- Kitchen sink french fries
- Fried pork wing with white barbecue sauce
- cheese Curds
- Parm Garlic Fries
- Hot Hot Chicken Slider
- Fried Oreo's
- Fried Pizza
The Acadiana Bar & Grill (Morgan City):
- Deep Fried Cheese Burger Slider
- Fried Chicken and Waffles
Uncle Luck's Cajun & Creole Cuisine:
- Uncle Luck's Chicken
- Parc Fries
- Fried Provolone
- Boneless Wings
Ms. Frances:
- Fried Kebobs
- Fried Fish
- Fried Chicken Creole Legs
POUR Restaurant & Bar River Ranch:
- Mini Meat Pies
- Fried Duck Quesadillas with Cilantro Sour Creme
Who has the best fried foods in Acadiana? Southern Fried Showdown to feature 10 local restaurants competing for top honors
