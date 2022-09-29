More than 50 regional employers and resource providers will participate in the 19th annual Acadiana Diversity Job Fair on at 9 a.m.-noon Oct. 11 at the Heymann Convention Center.
The event is planned and hosted by the Acadiana Society of Human Resource Management, Lafayette Economic Development Authority, Louisiana Workforce Commission, Louisiana Rehabilitation Services and other community partners.
“The Acadiana Diversity Job has expanded to connect employers with a diverse applicant pool including persons with disabilities, justice involved and formerly incarcerated individuals, and more,” says Ryan LaGrange, LEDA’s manager of workforce development. “Every year, we hear success stories following the job fair from both job seekers and employers. This event continues to have a tremendous impact on the community.”
The Acadiana Diversity Job Fair is free to job seekers. Job seekers should dress professionally and bring copies of their resumes. Visit lafayette.org/diversity for registration and the complete list of participating employers and job openings.