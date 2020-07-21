The parent company of Men’s Wearhouse, which has a store in the Acadiana Mall, could close 500 stores and make other companywide changes as it grapples with a struggling COVID-19 economy.

Tailored Brands made the announcement this morning, which also included a move to eliminate 20% of its corporate positions by the end of the second quarter. It had about 19,300 employees and 1,450 stores as of Feb. 1, according to a USA Today report.

“We have safely reopened almost all of our retail stores and look forward to helping our customers look and feel their best for their moments that matter,” company president and CEO Dinesh Lathi said. “Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its significant impact on our business, further actions are needed to help us strengthen our financial position so we can navigate our current realities. It is always difficult to eliminate jobs and say farewell to our friends and colleagues.”

The Acadiana Mall store has reopened its 5,818-square-foot space near Macy's since the coronavirus shutdown, mall manager Nikki Nugier said.

The store is not on the company's list to close, Nugier said.

It also has two stores in the Baton Rouge area and three in the New Orleans area.