“Go Big or Go Home” is the mantra of Michael and Tracey Landry, founders of TM Landry College Prep in Breaux Bridge.

You may have heard of T.M. Landry College Prep through national media stories focusing on the 100% graduation rate, with students being accepted by Yale, Harvard, Princeton, Stanford, Brown, Cornell, NYU, Tulane, and many more colleges on full scholarships. The Landrys spoke with Jan Swift of the Discovering Lafayette podcast.

Videos capturing the students’ joy as they learned they were accepted to the college of their dreams have been posted on TM Landry’s Facebook page and have gone viral

Mike and Tracey are parents who have always wanted the best education for their children. When they realized, however, that their children needed a more effective instructional model than the public schools were able to offer, they started their own homeschool in a garage in 2005.

The school currently has 175 students enrolled in its open-air building that formerly housed a fabrication facility and have finalized plans to move into a space at Northgate Mall in Lafayette. The students bring their own lunch, and their parents drive them to school early each day and pick them up at “Dark Thirty” as the school day winds down as the sun has set. The learning institution is run year round, with only a few days allowed off during summer time. Students assist with keeping the facility clean, and are dressed in sharp uniforms which connote deep respect for the mission of this institution of learning.