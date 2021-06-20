How vibrant is Lafayette’s downtown? Is it attracting the young talent that just about every large city in America is after?
And are there enough people living there to build confidence in developers?
Quint Studer, a Pensacola, Florida-based businessman and philanthropist who was the keynote speaker during One Acadiana’s two-day Vibrant Community Summit, rated Lafayette’s downtown a 6 on a scale of 1 to 10. That means it’s farther along than others its size and has some energy and momentum.
But one way to inject vibrancy into downtown? Offer space to the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. Universities are establishing a presence in downtowns across the country, and the result is almost a no-brainer: it brings young people downtown.
“Bingo," Studer said. "If you can move a few departments – and those are students who want to be downtown. The people in science, the tech people – they don’t want to sit in some green pasture dorm. They want to be downtown where it’s sort of hip.”
A vibrant downtown, Struder emphasized during the two days of discussions, attracts young talent. And in the food chain of economic development, he reminded those in the audience this: capital follows talent, and talent follows place.
What holds downtowns back are issues he likened to gaps in the teeth of your smile: empty buildings, damaged properties or other issues that might keep people away from.
“When I look at Lafayette’s downtown, and I go to a lot of them, it’s a lot better than most,” Studer said. “You’ve got some gaps that need to be full. It’s a long downtown, which makes it even more difficult. In a smaller downtown, those gaps would be taken care of. You want people to walk from one end of downtown to the other have some soft of breadcrumbs along the way.”
Some of that comes down to placemaking. That’s another key point for building vibrancy downtown, he noted, along with programming, which gets people to come downtown and is already happening. Placemaking is the monopoly board-type strategy of what should go where to be the most effective.
Downtown now has an independent bookstore — nearly every downtown has an independent bookstore, Studer noted — but what else goes where needs to be purposeful. And that means sometimes overpaying for the right property.
“Most downtowns have at least two-, three- of four-story places and they put retail on the first floor and residential on the top,” he said. “I’m not a tear-down-building person, but you have a couple of one-story buildings downtown that are even vacant now. You’re better off getting rid of them and popping up some three- or two-to-four story buildings because those create safety. The more people that live downtown, the more eyes are downtown and the more sense of safety.”
And who bankrolls these ideas? Studer emphasized it’s got to be private developers. The city has got to get wealthy investors off the sidelines and involved in what’s going on downtown and could unite around the concept of what has worked in Pensacola: that many people with wealth wanted to create a place for their children and grandchildren would want to stay instead of moving away.
In Lafayette, residential development was accelerated with the addition of sewer lift station last year courtesy of the Lafayette Public Trust Financing Authority. The largest downtown residential project is ongoing behind developer E.J. Krampe at the old federal courthouse and could include as many as 80 units.
Relying on local government, Studer noted, to ignite development can be troublesome. In Pensacola, the only thing asked of city government was to put bike racks on each corner.
“Private investment is what has to drive a community,” Studer said. “I’m a big believer in getting wealth off the sidelines. You get people in your community that are wealthy, and you’d like them to take a little money out and invest it downtown. I think they want to be off the sidelines, but nobody has ever had that conversation.”
Lafayette’s entrepreneurial spirit was among its strengths listed in the summit’s Vibrant Community Assessment, the results of a community survey. Other strengths were the sense of community, business friendly environment and having the university.
The weaknesses are what city officials need to address: education, infrastructure, quality of life amenities and less of a focus on the downtown core.
The city’s pessimism rate — the response to the question of “Does your community believe in itself?” — was 34%, the highest Studer said he’s seen in any of the surveys done.
“You’ve got to be willing to create some creative tension and address things,” he said. “And if you’re pessimistic about the future, you don’t get so caught up in that that you miss what’s right. How do you focus on the right and use that strength to focus on what needs to be?”