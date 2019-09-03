Parish, Well serial number, well name, permit date, field name, operator, location

Caddo: 251913, Mrs. A.M. Allen et al A, Aug. 26, Caddo Pine Island, Hale Oil, 1187' FNL & 2175' FWL OF SEC 23.

Caddo: 251914, W.P. Stiles A/C 2A, Aug. 26, Caddo Pine Island, Jimmy P. Dempsey, 1425' FSL & 1036' FWL OF SEC 33.

Caddo: 251916, RT Douglas C, Aug. 26, Caddo Pine Island, Caddo Parish Holdings, 587' FWL & 2169' FSL OF SEC 8.

Caddo: 251920, HA RA SUF; Hearne 30-31 HC, Aug. 27, Greenwood-Waskom, Comstock Oil & Gas, 536' FNL & 329' FWL, SEC 29-T16N-R16W. PBHL: 480' FNL & 595' FEL, SEC 31-T16N-R16W.

Caddo: 251921, HA RA SUE; Hearne 20-17 HC, Aug. 27, Greenwood-Waskom, Comstock Oil & Gas, 536' FNL & 363' FWL, SEC 29-T16N-R16W. PBHL: 330' FNL & 1300' FWL, SEC 17-T16N-R16W.

Caddo: 251922, HA RA SUE; Hearne 20-17 HC, Aug. 27, Greenwood-Waskom, Comstock Oil & Gas, 536' FNL & 346' FWL, SEC 29-T16N-R16W. PBHL: 330' FM; & 405' FWL, SEC 17-T16N-R16W.

Concordia: 251918, Hogue Estate NWEP, Aug. 27, Esperance Point, Bay Gas, FR SW MEANDER COR OF SEC 9-5N-9E, GO S 6 D 15' E ALNG BNDRY BTW BARKER LS & HOGUE EST LS 1754'; TH N 83 D 45' E @ R/A FOR 641' TO LOC IN ACCRETIONS-5N-R9E.

Concordia: 2519191, Gale Corp.-Rathe, Aug. 27, Esperance Point, Bay Gas, FROM THE NE COR OF SEC 9, GO N FOR 4929'; TH GO W FOR 1526' TO THE LOC IN SEC 2. (REPERMIT OF SERIAL #251220-EXPIRED).

LaSalle: 251917, WXC RB SUG; Andrews AN, Aug. 27, Trout Creek, Justiss Oil Co., 330' FNL & 330' FWL OF SE/4 OF NW/4 OF SEC 26.

Plaquemines: 251915, SL 21864, Aug. 26, Breton Sound Block 33, Upstream Exploration, FROM THE SW CORNER OF BLK 30, BRETON SOUND AREA, GO E'LY 75' N 611', TO SL 21864 #1, LOC IN BLOCK 30, BRETON SOUND AREA.

Weekly well info by parish