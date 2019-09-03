Parish, Well serial number, well name, permit date, field name, operator, location

Caddo: 251913, Mrs. A.M. Allen et al A, Aug. 26, Caddo Pine Island, Hale Oil, 1187' FNL & 2175' FWL OF SEC 23.

Caddo: 251914, W.P. Stiles A/C 2A, Aug. 26, Caddo Pine Island, Jimmy P. Dempsey, 1425' FSL & 1036' FWL OF SEC 33.

Caddo: 251916, RT Douglas C, Aug. 26, Caddo Pine Island, Caddo Parish Holdings, 587' FWL & 2169' FSL OF SEC 8.

Caddo: 251920, HA RA SUF; Hearne 30-31 HC, Aug. 27, Greenwood-Waskom, Comstock Oil & Gas, 536' FNL & 329' FWL, SEC 29-T16N-R16W. PBHL: 480' FNL & 595' FEL, SEC 31-T16N-R16W.

Caddo: 251921, HA RA SUE; Hearne 20-17 HC, Aug. 27, Greenwood-Waskom, Comstock Oil & Gas, 536' FNL & 363' FWL, SEC 29-T16N-R16W. PBHL: 330' FNL & 1300' FWL, SEC 17-T16N-R16W.

Caddo: 251922, HA RA SUE; Hearne 20-17 HC, Aug. 27, Greenwood-Waskom, Comstock Oil & Gas, 536' FNL & 346' FWL, SEC 29-T16N-R16W. PBHL: 330' FM; & 405' FWL, SEC 17-T16N-R16W.

Concordia: 251918, Hogue Estate NWEP, Aug. 27, Esperance Point, Bay Gas, FR SW MEANDER COR OF SEC 9-5N-9E, GO S 6 D 15' E ALNG BNDRY BTW BARKER LS & HOGUE EST LS 1754'; TH N 83 D 45' E @ R/A FOR 641' TO LOC IN ACCRETIONS-5N-R9E.

Concordia: 2519191, Gale Corp.-Rathe, Aug. 27, Esperance Point, Bay Gas, FROM THE NE COR OF SEC 9, GO N FOR 4929'; TH GO W FOR 1526' TO THE LOC IN SEC 2. (REPERMIT OF SERIAL #251220-EXPIRED).

LaSalle: 251917, WXC RB SUG; Andrews AN, Aug. 27, Trout Creek, Justiss Oil Co., 330' FNL & 330' FWL OF SE/4 OF NW/4 OF SEC 26.

Plaquemines: 251915, SL 21864, Aug. 26, Breton Sound Block 33, Upstream Exploration, FROM THE SW CORNER OF BLK 30, BRETON SOUND AREA, GO E'LY 75' N 611', TO SL 21864 #1, LOC IN BLOCK 30, BRETON SOUND AREA.

Weekly well info by parish

Parish Preproduction Producing Total

 Acadia

3232235
 Evangeline0133133
 Iberia27072
 Jefferson Davis25355
 Lafayette127 28
 St. Landry07878 
 St. Martin26971
St. Mary 178178
Vermilion 1137138 

