Social Entertainment will open a new office in downtown Lafayette March 14 during ArtWalk.

The company, which owns Social Southern Table & Bar, Central Pizza, Tulas Tacos + Amigos and other businesses while managing events in Lafayette Parish, is moving from its current office space at 409 Lee Ave., Suite 4, to a new larger office at 313 Jefferson St.

According to Gus Rezende, co-owner with BJ Crist, the move was prompted because the company has expanded to add a new advising and consulting division. It also has a hospitality division to oversee its restaurants and bars and along with an events division.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

"We're trying to activate our company to have more of a physical presence downtown, and we're very excited," Rezende said. "People will be able to come and share their ideas and work with us. If we're going to be Social Entertainment, we want to be able to show people how we create experiences for that."