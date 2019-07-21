The Society of Louisiana Certified Public Accountants has installed Seth Norris, chief financial officer of Cottonport Bank and owner of an accounting firm in Ville Platte, as a member at large on the organization's board of directors.
Officers are Chairman Jason MacMorran, a director with Postlethwaite & Netterville's consulting services group in Baton Rouge and leader of the firm's litigation niche; Jay Montalbano, a partner with Hannis T. Bourgeois LLP in Baton Rouge, chairman-elect; and Gary Dressler, an associate director with Postlethwaite & Netterville's tax services group in Metairie, treasurer. Kandace Mauldin, of Houma, chief financial officer of Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government, is immediate past chairwoman.
Board members at large from the area also include are Kenneth Champagne, a senior vice president in Baton Rouge with the Premium Finance Business Unit with Confie; Alfred E. “Ted” Stacey IV, of Metairie, a retired partner from Bourgeois Bennett LLC in New Orleans; John "Bryan" Ehricht, an associate director with James, Lambert, Riggs and Associates Inc. in Hammond; and Anthony Rutledge, a senior manager of audit and assurance services with LaPorte CPAs & Business Advisors in Covington.