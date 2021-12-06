The Leadership Institute of Acadiana, a nonprofit that runs Leadership Lafayette and other leadership programs, named Katrena King as executive director.
King will oversee and manage processes, programs and resources to support the mission of convening, building and activating leaders to build and strengthen their communities, the organization announced.
She will also continue the partnership between LIA and One Acadiana to leverage the resources of the two organizations. She replaces Jan Swift, who served on an interim basis following the resignation of former director Ashley Mudd.
A graduate of Leadership Lafayette Class XXXIV, King is a graduate of the University of New Orleans and Southern University Law Center. She currently pursuing deacon studies at Garrett-Evangelical Theological Seminary. A daughter of a Methodist minister, she spent her childhood moving around the state, an experience she says heavily influenced her decision to work to make the state better for all people.
“I love people, meeting them where they are, and challenging them to become better versions of themselves,” said King. “I’m thrilled for the opportunity to focus on building strong leaders who will in-turn build a stronger community.”
"We are thrilled to welcome Katrena King as Executive Director of Leadership Institute of Acadiana,” said Taniecea Mallery, LIA 2021 board chair. “Her thoughtful approach and connections to the Acadiana community will be valuable in achieving the mission of LIA and growing the organization to new heights."