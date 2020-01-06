The Acadiana Advocate's upcoming Acadiana Economic Summit 2020 on Jan. 15 will focus on the area's improving economy and what lies ahead, Acadiana Advocate business editor Adam Daigle told Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast.

Daigle and Swift talked about the summit, the top business stories from 2019 and other topics. You can listen to their conversation here.

The Advocate will host the event at 8 a.m. Jan. 15 at the Acadiana Center for the Arts. Speakers will include Ben Berthelot, president and CEO, Lafayette Convention and Visitors Commission; John W. Bordelon, president and CEO, Home Bank; Natalie Harder, Chancellor, South Louisiana Community College; Corey Jack, owner of Jack and Associates; Phillip May, resident and CEO, Entergy Louisiana; Flo Meadows: Agent/Broker, NAI/Latter & Blum Commercial Lafayette; Arthur Price, chairman of Badger Oil; Joseph Savoie, president, the University of Louisiana at Lafayette; Gary Wagner, Acadiana Business Economist, UL; Troy Wayman, president and CEO, One Acadiana; and Richard Zuschlag: Chairman and CEO, Acadian Companies.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased here.

The biggest news of 2019 was the rise and fall of Waitr, the restaurant delivery service started by Chris Meaux but finished the year with layoffs and revenue losses. Other top headlines were the IberiaBank/First Horizon merger, the Ochsner/Lafayette General merger and the closing of the northside Walmart Supercenter.

Daigle, a graduate of Southeastern Louisiana University and a native of Gonzales, joined The Advocate in August 2018 as the organization ramped up its daily business coverage online and in print. He and the staff puts out an email business newsletter at 10 a.m. each day.