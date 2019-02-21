Lafayette’s tradition of celebrating Mardi Gras is legendary.
In this episode of the Discover Lafayette podcast, Rick Chappuis and John Swift, past president and current president of the Greater Southwest Louisiana Mardi Gras Association, discuss with host Jan Swift the history of Mardi Gras in Lafayette and how their volunteer-led association coordinates this family-friendly festival.
You can listen to the podcast here.
Greater Southwest’s volunteer workforce is funded by private dollars and monies raised by the Le Festival de Mardi Gras a’ Lafayette at Cajun Field each year during Mardi Gras week. It also serves as the liaison between the Lafayette Consolidated Government, the Lafayette Sheriff’s Department, Lafayette City Police, Public Works and other public agencies assisting with the Carnival.
The first recorded celebration of Mardi Gras in Lafayette was on Feb. 14, 1869, when, according to the local newspaper, “Clement’s band provided the music in the courthouse.” However, the first citywide Mardi Gras observance was held in 1897 when Manuel Pellerin initiated the idea of a Mardi Gras King and Queen, a parade, a pageant and a ball.
In 1934, a citywide carnival celebration became a reality under the leadership of American Legion Post No. 69 members Gaston Hebert, Stanley Martin and Laurent Comeaux, who joined with various civic leaders of Lafayette, including Maurice Heymann and Paul Krauss. The group invited representatives from all the civic organizations to a meeting where the Greater Southwest Louisiana Mardi Gras Association was formed with the intention to take the burden off of city government in conducting the festivities.
Many credit Maurice Heymann as being the “father of Lafayette’s Mardi Gras” because he underwrote the group’s activities many times until it was on its financial feet.
Greater Southwest is not a krewe, but a board of volunteers who produce and coordinate the parades and the City Ball held on Tuesday night of Mardi Gras. They also secure floats for krewes, hire marching bands, train the volunteer drivers (who are parents of local boy scouts), purchase insurance and coordinate with governmental entities to ensure everyone’s’ safety and the clean up after the parades.