Prejean’s seafood restaurant will close its dining area for four days after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, owner Bud Guilbeau said.

The popular Carencro eatery will operate as takeout only Thursday thru Sunday and use those days to sanitize the building’s interior, he said in a Facebook post. It had only opened its interior to dine-in customers June 12.

The news comes as the Louisiana Dept. of Health reported 1,356 more coronavirus cases, 17 more deaths and 16 more hospitalizations in its daily noon update Tuesday.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

It's the first day since April 9 that the agency has reported more than 1,000 additional cases in a single day. Tuesday’s case count is the highest reported in 77 days, the most since April 7 when 1,417 cases were reported.

The Acadiana region has 354 positive cases out of 3,175 newly reported tests. That accounts for a 12% positive rate.

Other restaurants in Acadiana have temporarily closed recently after reporting an employee testing positive for the coronavirus. La Fonda announced Monday it would be closing temporarily after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Downtown bars Marley's and NiteTown announced over the weekend they would be closed for the foreseeable future to help prevent further spread of the virus. Tsunami Sushi and Blachard's BBQ also closed temporarily.

City Club at River Ranch notified members on June 10 that three employees had tested positive for the virus, but the club remained open