Commercial additions, alterations
OFFICE BUILDING: 517 W. Simcoe St., Lafayette; 5ive17 LLC, owner and applicant; description, Project 517; Perfection Construction LLC, Contractor; $44,775.
PARKING GARAGE/LOT: 1830 W. Willow St., Scott; System Services, owner; description, parking lot addition; Kendel Broussard, applicant; Timeline Builders LLC, contractor; $62,000.
OTHER: 2524 SE Evangeline Thruway, Lafayette; Progressive Tractor & Implement, owner; Barras Architects, applicant; Lenard Bertrand General Contractor, contractor; $1,056,000.
MEDICAL OFFICE: 1511 Dulles Drive, Lafayette; Magnolia Estates Nursing Facility, owner; description, new dialysis den; Parish Architecture, applicant; Acadiane Renovations, contractor; $450,580.
TENANT BUILD-OUT: 500 Johnston St., 100, Lafayette; SO Studio, owner and applicant; description, new suites and build-outs; William E. Yeats, contractor; $15,000.
OFFICE BUILDING: 400 E. Kaliste Saloom Road, No. 5100, Lafayette; Rault Resource Group LLC, owner; David Hamer, applicant; Manecke Construction LLC, contractor; $138,425.
APARTMENTS: 100 Belle Fontaine Drive, 291, Lafayette; Park Place Apartments, owner and applicant; description, fire damage repairs; Star General Construction Inc., contractor; $6,400.
APARTMENTS: 155 Mimosa Place, 114B, Lafayette; Mimosa Place Apartments, owner and applicant; description, fire damage repairs; Star General Construction Inc., contractor; $4,800.
Commercial demolitions
RESTAURANT: 4243 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Lafayette; Ambassador Crossing Strip Mall, owner; Crust Pizza, applicant; Thomson Brothers Construction Inc., contractor; $390.
OFFICE BUILDING: 108 Noel Drive, Lafayette; Patrick Cutbirth, owner; A&R Services of Acadiana, applicant and contractor; $8,000.
APARTMENTS: 102 Vanburen Drive, Building C, Lafayette; Victory Village LA LLC, owner; description, fire damage demolition; JLJ Construction LLC, applicant and contractor; $4,000.
New houses
203 Greyford Drive, Lafayette Parish; Acadiana Home Builders LLC; $544,500.
208 Ridgecroft Drive, Lafayette Parish; Magnolia Construction & Roof LLC; $315,000.
215 S. Lakepointe Drive, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $279,000.
109 Hedgeworth Court, Lafayette Parish; Magnolia Construction & Roof LLC; $333,000.
701 Morningside Drive, Duson; Logan Abshire; $200,000.
305 Redfern St., Lafayette; Lancaster Construction LLC; $292,500.
300 Redfern St., Lafayette; Lancaster Construction LLC; $283,500.
111 Tennyson Drive, Broussard; Manuel Builders LLC; $193,415.
426 Sandy Bay, Broussard; Heath Homes LLC; $218,077.