Lafayette Regional Airport has received a $10.5 million federal grant to go toward financing taxiway improvements, Congressman Clay Higgins announced Thursday.
The Lafayette airport is one of two Louisiana airports to receive the Federal Aviation Administration's Airport Improvement Program grants. Baton Rouge Metro Airport is receiving a $15 million grant.
The Lafayette Regional Airport grant is part of the $90 million terminal project expected to be complete by early 2022.
“This is a hard-fought investment in south Louisiana’s infrastructure,” Higgins said. “With a new terminal under construction and airfield improvements on the way, Lafayette Regional is one of the fastest-growing airports in Louisiana. These enhancements will generate new commercial activity, greater travel and tourism, and more economic growth in Acadiana.”
U.S. Sen. John Kennedy said: “The Baton Rouge and Lafayette airports bring thousands of people to Louisiana every year and serve as hub for commerce, tourism and the last stop on the way back home. These grants will help fund projects that will improve the functionality and efficiency of both airports.
“Baton Rouge and Lafayette are growing. Their airports need to grow with them.”
Construction of the $90 million Lafayette Regional Airport terminal will replace the current 62,000-square-foot terminal, which is about 60 years old. Work began last fall and is expected to be complete in 24 months and will feature five gates.
Passenger traffic continues to rise at the Lafayette airport. It reported 22,946 passengers flying out of the airport in April, an increase in more than 3,000 from a year ago. It also reported 22,699 arriving passengers in April, also an increase in more than 3,000 from a year ago.
“The airport terminal project is a partnership and the FAA is an important partner,” airport director Steve Picou said. "This grant represents another key piece of the funding necessary to make the new terminal a reality. We thank Congressman Clay Higgins and Congressman Garret Graves for their continued support of the Lafayette Regional Airport and the ongoing efforts to improve our passengers’ experience at LFT.”