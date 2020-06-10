Zero Degrees, an Asian-Hispanic fusion chain restaurants, will open a Lafayette location in the Ambassador Town Center later this summer.
The company, which has a location in Baton Rouge and in seven other states, will open in the former Professor Bob Beans Ice Cream and Coffee space at 114 Meadow Farm Road, Suite 110. It was granted a building permit $115,000 for work on the space.
The restaurant, according to its website, specializes in bubble tea and and specializes in using fresh ingredients. Franchisee Nick Tran and his wife opened a Baton Rouge location in January and have plans to open a New Orleans location.
“I believe Lafayette is a city that’s growing,” Tran said. “I feel like Lafayette has – believe it or not – more to offer than other cities. They’ve taken in some big names stores and built some nice-sized shopping centers.
“I’m from Texas, but I’ve lived in for a while now. We’re the last to get everything. My wife and I wanted to bring newer things to our state so we don’t have to drive to Texas to drink bubble tea.”
The Baton Rouge location near LSU got a great response when it opened, Tran noted. Plans for the Lafayette store shortly after but were slowed with the coronavirus.
Some of the restaurant’s signature items include the Mangonada slush, garlic butter popcorn chicken and garlic butter fries.
The restaurant will employ 20-25 mostly part-time workers, he said.
