Lafayette General Health unveiled its new orthopaedic hospital after many years and millions of dollars in renovations.
The newly renovated hospital, located at 2810 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, seeks to have a one-campus approach to orthopaedic care that will allow for more surgeries to be performed with better equipment like the Mako Robotic Arm surgical assistant. This will allow patients to see their physician, get labs and imaging done, take pre-operation classes, receive needed surgery and go through rehab all in one building.
"Anyone who has lived in Lafayette for any number of years has known this hospital by many different names," said Jude Fontenot, administrator of Lafayette General Orthopaedic Hospital. "It get's very confusing at times. Today, I'm excited to say that we're cutting the ribbon for this great campus. I'm very proud of what this campus has become."
According to Patrick Gandy, chief executive officer of Lafayette General Health, the 15,000-square-foot expansion cost over $2.3 million and will allow the health system to draw patients from across the state. It will also allow LGH to consolidate departments, such as cardiology, in both the new hospital campus and at Lafayette General Medical Center, which makes efficiency, patient care, comfort and convenience even easier.
Other additions include a rehabilitation unit, large sterilization rooms for the new robots, 21 exam rooms, two X-ray rooms and improved family waiting rooms.
"What we've created is something truly special and truly unique not only for our parish but our entire region," Gandy said. "The investments we've made in LG Ortho is our health system's commitment to orthopaedic service, this facility, our patients and, most importantly, our community. We are creating the most comprehensive orthopaedic program not only in our region, but throughout the state."