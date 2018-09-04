As Louisiana’s deal with Bell Helicopter for a Lafayette manufacturing facility was falling apart over the past month, state officials offered up a last-ditch proposal to keep the deal alive, records show.

At a meeting on July 25, and in phone conversations in August, Louisiana Economic Development proposed restructuring the agreement, “substantially” reducing the incentives the company would get, according to correspondence obtained through a public records request.

The state economic development department is in litigation with Bell and is seeking to claw back at least $16.8 million for Bell’s alleged violation of an agreement for a once-promising economic development project, and for falling well short of its goal of 95 workers. Under the original agreement, the company was supposed to bring 115 jobs, and the state funded a $26 million hangar facility at the Lafayette Regional Airport for the company to operate in.

But the last-ditch proposal, which would have been the second time the agreement was changed since being announced in 2013, never came to pass. Bell Helicopter rejected the proposal, according to a letter, and then in late August moved out of the $26 million facility. Only 22 of a promised 95 workers were employed when Bell left.

“LED has proposed an option that the CEA (cooperative endeavor agreement) be restructured and that the associated incentives be substantially diminished,” Bell wrote in the Aug. 14 letter, referencing the meeting in Baton Rouge and phone conversations between the two sides. “This option incorrectly presumes that Bell defaulted in its obligations and that LED was justified in its termination of the CEA.”

Instead, the company offered up a settlement to walk away: Bell would pay $8 million — the $16 million penalty outlined in the existing agreement, minus the cost of a free $4.6 million helicopter it gave to Louisiana State Police and other costs. The state shot it down.

It is still not entirely clear how the agreement came to include a free helicopter for Louisiana State Police. Louisiana Economic Development said previously the helicopter was "accepted by the state in return for allowing Bell Helicopter to repurpose" the Lafayette facility to do sub-assembly work on a different model of aircraft than first proposed.

Days later, after neither side could come to an agreement, Bell filed suit in state court in Baton Rouge, seeking to prevent the state from getting its money back for the failed deal. The state responded, seeking at least $16.8 million from the company.

The litigation is an acrimonious end to a once-promising economic development project, announced first in 2013 by Gov. Bobby Jindal, then revised last year by Gov. John Bel Edwards' administration after the company fell short.

Neither Bell nor Louisiana Economic Development would comment on the last-minute offer, or Bell's proposed settlement, outlined a week before the company filed suit in court.

Secretary Don Pierson said in a statement, “As Louisiana Economic Development has previously asserted, Bell Helicopter has failed to abide by the terms and conditions of the CEA and amended CEA, and failed to take commercially reasonable efforts and steps to commence continuous operations in Lafayette. Due to pending litigation, we have no further response to this request.”

Bell has argued it did not default on its agreement with the state and should not be required to pay back any funds. The company also said it offered to pay $16.5 million to Louisiana in 2016 to walk away from the deal, but the state, early in Edwards’ tenure, insisted the company find another use for the facility. The state denied that claim in a legal response.

In court filings, the state painted the picture of Bell as a bad actor that secretly moved its operations to Texas, all while trying to get Louisiana to agree to a revised deal where a sister company would move into the Lafayette facility to do maintenance work.

In the meantime, Bell was seeking tax breaks in Fort Worth for a “factory of the future” that would create 400 jobs, Louisiana Economic Development said, even though it was failing to meet hiring and operations promises in Louisiana.

Bell has said it could not meet its original promises made in 2013 to construct Model 505 aircraft after global helicopter demand fell dramatically.

Then, after striking the new agreement to do cabin sub-assembly for a different type of helicopter, the Model 525, a fiery test crash of that aircraft over Italy, Texas, which killed two pilots, delayed the federal certification process for the craft and sales. The company said that is part of the reason operations were delayed but said it was not out of compliance with the agreement.