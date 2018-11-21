The daily Acadiana Business newsletter will not publish on Thanksgiving Thursday but will return with news on Friday morning.
Look for it in your email box around 10 a.m. on Friday.
Acadiana business today: City-parish OKs sale of old courthouse; Thanksgiving for some businesses means 'frying around the clock'
The Lafayette City-Parish Council on Tuesday approved a $1.4 million sale of the old federal courthouse site downtown to a development group.
Inside a hot room adjacent to the kitchen at Frank’s Restaurant in Prairieville, cooks worked methodically through racks of raw turkeys Monday…
Chris John, the face of big oil in Louisiana for the past decade, announced Tuesday he would leave the Louisiana Mid-Continent Oil & Gas A…
Cross Culture: In three years since its return from exile, art-centered Open Studios Tour may be here to stay
BREAUX BRIDGE — It was a sunny and grand Saturday afternoon.
A website made for Acadiana's artisan crafters that will support seven local charities and nonprofits will launch Monday.
The daily Acadiana Business newsletter will not publish on Thanksgiving Thursday but will return with news on Friday morning.