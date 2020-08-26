Acadian Ambulance will honor Liz Hill as EMT of the Year and Jeremy Brown Paramedic of the Year during its 49th annual luncheon at noon Tuesday.
Hill, who has been with Acadian for two years, established herself as a courteous, compassionate and professional patient care provider, Acadian officials said in a Wednesday announcement. She makes sure her ambulance is clean, serves as a field training officer and an adjunct EMT instructor for the National EMS Academy and is studying to earn her paramedic certification.
Hill, who has been with Acadian for 10 years, is the region’s associate quality improvement coordinator. He is also a field training officer, high school champion, Acadia Parish Explorer post adviser and critical incident stress management counselor.
Both serve Acadian’s Southwest Louisiana service area.
Acadian’s luncheon will be online due to COVID-19 restrictions and can be found at acadian.com/celebration.
