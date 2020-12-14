Mayor-President Josh Guillory said chief of minority affairs Carlos Harvin has had a rough year but will part of more diversity and inclusion in the community.
Speaking with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast after marking his first year in office, Guillory said Harvin has taken criticism from the community for his position, which was created within two weeks of taking office. Harvin ran an unsuccessful campaign for mayor-president last year and finished a distant fourth, and the announcement did not include what affairs Harvin would oversee beyond those involving minorities.
You can listen to their conversation here.
Guillory said he wants to see more local nonprofits who work to serve low to moderate-income community needs “at the table” to help them obtain federal grants to address issues such as homelessness.
Harvin’s position, he noted, is focused on inclusiveness at all levels. Harvin “has shoulders of steel and a heart of gold,” he said.
“I kept the name of Carlos Harvin’s position, chief of minority affairs, for a reason,” he said. “We do have a gap to bridge, and I feel we can bridge that gap. The day that we no longer have disparities in awarding professional service contracts and have inclusiveness at all levels, I’ll change the name of the position to chief of community affairs.”
Guillory also addressed the four-year surveillance contract signed with Brooks Bernard of Crime Fighters. Bernard is passionate about helping law enforcement prevent and solve crime and has already been working with area municipalities by putting up his cameras at no cost, he said.
No cameras have been installed, but that information will be kept confidential except to assist law enforcement, he said. Cameras will be limited to the City of Lafayette and areas of the unincorporated parish where LUS utility poles are up (for placement of the cameras).